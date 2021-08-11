Kinnaur: Landslide buries several vehicles including a bus, 40 missing

A landslide has occurred near Chill forest on National Highway-5 at Nigulseri in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. One truck and one HRTC bus reportedly came under the rubble. Many people reported to be trapped. Meanwhile, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) teams has been rushed to the spot for rescue.

The bus was found on the Murang-Haridwar road in Kinnaur district. However, this has not been confirmed by the administration. During the landslide, a large pile of rocks came down from the cliff, crushing several vehicles. How many passengers were in the HRTC bus, is not understood yet. The bus is said to have fallen off the cliff after the accident.

I've directed police and local administration to carry out rescue operations. NDRF has also been put on alert. We have received information that one bus and a car could have been hit; awaiting detailed information, said Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur on Kinnaur landslide incident.

According to the information received, the driver of the bus informed from the spot that 35 to 40 people were traveling in the bus. The accident took place at Bhavnagar in Kinnaur.

Meanwhile, a major accident took place on July 25 on the Sangla-Chitkool road in Kinnaur. Nine people were killed when a rock fell on a tourist vehicle from a mountain here. Three people were injured. Landslides have been happening continuously in Himachal Pradesh for the last few days.



