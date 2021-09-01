KLF case: NIA court frames charges against 8 terrorists

A special NIA court here has framed charges against eight terrorists of Khalistan Liberation Force (KLF) in connection with the case of killing of comrade Balwinder Singh Sandhu, Shaurya Chakra awardee, National Investigation Agency (NIA) said on Wednesday.

The court framed charges on Tuesday against Sukhraj Singh, Ravinder Singh, Akashdeep Arora, Jagroop Singh, Sukhdeep Singh, Gurjit Singh, Inderjit Singh and Sukhmeet Pal Singh for various offences under inter-alia including those under different sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act, 1959.

The case relates to the killing of Balwinder Singh on October 16, last year at his residence-cum-school in Bhikhiwind in Tarn Taran district of Punjab by two unidentified persons.

The case was originally registered on October 16 last year by Punjab Police. NIA had re-registered the case on January 26 this year and taken up the investigation.

"Investigation has revealed that the charge-sheeted accused were part of the conspiracy hatched by Pakistan based leadership of proscribed terrorist organization Khalistan Liberation Force for assassinating comrade Balwinder Singh who was awarded Shaurya Chakra for his brave fight against terrorists at the peak of militancy in Punjab," said the NIA, in a statement.

"KLF chief Lakhvir Singh Rode and his Canada based deputy Sunny Toronto had tasked Sukhmeet Pal Singh, a gangster turned terrorist to arrange shooters and execute the plan", said the NIA.

NIA stated that "Sukh Bhikariwal had instructed Sukhdeep Singh and Gurjit Singh to undertake the killing of Balwinder Singh. Inderjit Singh was involved in the reconnaissance of the target."

After investigation, NIA had filed a charge sheet, against these eight accused persons for their roles in the conspiracy, on April 27 this year.

A further investigation against absconding persons is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

