Koregaon-Bhima case: Bombay HC grants bail to activist Sudha Bharadwaj

Mumbai, Dec 1 The Bombay High Court on Wednesday granted bail by default to lawyer-activist Sudha Bharadwaj, one of the accused in the 2018 Koregaon-Bhima and Elgar Parishad caste violence case.

The court has directed that Bharadwaj should be produced before the Special NIA Court next Wednesday to finalise the bail conditions.

However, the court declined the applications of eight other co-accused in the same case including Dr. P. Varavara Rao, Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Advocate Surendra Gadling, Prof. Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, Arun Ferreira and Vernon Gonsalves.

All the accused were arrested from different parts of India in June-August 2018 in swoops by the Pune Police and later the case was taken over by the National Investigation Agency in Jan. 2020.

