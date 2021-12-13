Kota: 21 year old boy dies by suicide by hanging himself at his residence, uploads status on social media

A mind numbing incident has taken place in Rajasthan. According to the information received, a youth committed suicide by hanging himself in his own house in a village within the limits of Ramganjmandi Police Thane in Kota, Rajasthan. He did it when he was alone at home. The young man had put a status on his mobile saying that he did not want to live anymore. Shortly after this, the status was updated again and at that time it said that "this was his last status". Upon receiving information about the incident, the police also rushed to the spot. The body has been sent for autopsy. The youth was identified as Nandkishore (21), a resident of Undwa village. He was educated till class X. He had been working in the bike showroom for the last four months. His parents and sister had gone to work on Friday. He did not go to the field, saying that he wanted to sleep.

When the family returned home at 6 pm, they saw that the songs were playing on the mobile. The door to the room was closed. After that Nandkishore was hanging in a state of strangulation. It is being speculated that Nandkishore strangled himself in the afternoon. No suicide note was found near the dead body. According to the preliminary investigation, Nandkishore was not giving the money he got from his job at home. He was spending all the money himself. The young man often had quarrels with family members. His father was in debt. Police said the youth uploaded the status on social media to commit suicide. The family members are being questioned by the police. The incident has caused a stir and shocked the family. Police are investigating the matter further and many are being questioned.

