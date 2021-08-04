K'taka: Kalaburagi city corporation launches survey to rehabilitate beggars

Karnataka's Kalaburagi City Corporation has launched a survey of beggars to rehabilitate them and stop the practice.

Kalaburagi City Corporation Commissioner Snehal Lokhande informed that the survey has been taken up in coordination with Kalaburagi police and Social Welfare Department.

"As we all know, begging is completely prohibited but still many are undertaking begging activities in the city. So that stop that and to rehabilitate the beggars, we have initiated this survey," he said.

Lokhande further said the beggars will be sent back to their native places.

"There are many people in the city who have come from various places and do not have any economic activity to take up here, so they have restored to begging as a last measure. We will be rehabilitating and shifting them to their hometowns. In this way the begging activities in the city will be prevented and controlled," he said.

The Commissioner also urged people to not entertain begging activities and also appealed to beggars to cooperate.

"Kalaburagi City Police is there with you (beggars)," he said stressing that people involved in this will be dealt with in a strict manner.

( With inputs from ANI )

