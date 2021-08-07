Ladakh administration's decision on inner line permit draws mixed reaction from local taxi operators

The Ladakh administration's decision to do away with the need for an inner line permit (ILP) for Indian nationals to visit the protected areas of the union territory has been welcomed by local residents and some taxi operators.

However, an association of taxi operators also said that Ladakh has a boundary with China on one side and the inner line permit should be maintained.

"This is a very positive step. Earlier tourists had to visit the offices for the inner line permit, now they will be relaxed. It will be helpful for them," Ravi, a tourist from Jammu.

Stobgyal, Secretary, Taxi Union, said it will have a positive impact on their business.

"I don't think this will greatly affect the taxi operators here. In fact, I think we will get more tourists. It will be easier for us. Earlier the taxi operators had to wait as the permit was made first. Now it will be easier," he said.

Delex Namgyal, All Ladakh Tour Operators Association (ALTOA) president said they support inner line permit.

"We share our borders with Pak-China. Tourists' safety is a reason too. We used to give them a minimum of two nights stay to get altitude acclimatised. Livelihood will be affected, we used to get bookings," he said.

Ladakh Administration has done away with the need for an Inner Line Permit (ILP) for all Indian nationals to visit the protected areas of the union territory. A notification was issued by the Home Department of Ladakh Administration on Friday.

The requirement of an Inner Line Permit for the Indian nationals, including domestic tourists and local residents, to visit the notified protected areas has been removed.

( With inputs from ANI )

