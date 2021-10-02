Ladakh L-G performs groundbreaking ceremony for Turtuk-Leh road

Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh RK Mathur carried out the sod-turning ceremony for the construction of Hanuthang-Handanbroke-Zungpal-Turtuk road on Friday.

The road will reduce the 395 km journey to 61 km and travel time from more than 10 hours to only 2.5 hrs between Turtuk and Leh. It will be constructed by Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Lt Governor RK Mathur carried out the sod-turning ceremony for the construction of Hanuthang_Handanbroke_Zingpal_Turtuk road and up-gradation of 4 roads in Leh & Kargil by BROindia," tweeted Office of the Lt Governor, Ladakh.

"With the collective effort, we have made the dream of the elders of the region come true. The construction of this road will reduce the 395 kms journey to 61 kms and travel time from more than 10 hours to 2.5 hours between Turtuk and Leh," said the Lt Governor's office.

( With inputs from ANI )

