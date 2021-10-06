Lakhimpur Kheri incident: MoS Teni reaches Ministry of Home Affairs

Union Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni on Wednesday was seen at the Ministry of Home Affairs in the national capital's North Block.

It has been speculated that he was summoned by the BJP high command. Opposition parties have also demanded his resignation in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Teni had earlier today clarified that he has not been summoned by the party high command.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, alleged that Ashish Mishra Teni, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni arrived with three vehicles around the time that farmers were dispersing from their protest at the helipad and mowed down farmers and towards the end also attacked SKM leader Tajinder Singh Virk directly, by trying to run a vehicle over him.

However, Ashish Mishra refuted SKM's allegations and said he was not present at the spot where the incident took place.

( With inputs from ANI )

