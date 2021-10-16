Lakhimpur Kheri Violence accused Ankit Das sent to judicial custody till Oct 22

Ankit Das, an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence has been sent to judicial custody till October 22.

Das was arrested on Tuesday by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Uttar Pradesh Police probing the matter. A court has sent Ankit Das to three-day police custody from October 14-17 and judicial custody till October 22.

Earlier today, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of UP Police took Ankit to his apartment in Lucknow to recover his licensed weapons.

On the way to his home, Ankit told ANI, "I'm innocent and I went to receive Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya."

Aehtmad Hasan Irdishi, Ankit's lawyer, toldthat along with Ankit, his personal gunner Latif was taken to Lucknow to recover the weapon. His license was burnt along with the vehicle during the incident, the lawyer said.

A total of eight people including three farmers had died in the violence in the Lakhimpur Kheri district on October 3.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor