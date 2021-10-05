Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Sanjay Raut to meet Rahul Gandhi

The repercussions of the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh are being felt across the country. There is a wave of anger against the Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi government in Uttar Pradesh. Now, Shiv Sena leader and MP Sanjay Raut will meet former Congress president and MP Rahul Gandhi.

Sanjay Raut tweeted about it. The entire country is shaken by the violence at Lakhimpur Kheri. Priyanka Gandhi has been arrested by the Uttar Pradesh government. Farmers are being barred from meeting at Lakhimpur. There is a need to jointly oppose the ongoing oppression by the government in Uttar Pradesh. For this, Raut will be meeting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at 4.15 pm, said Sanjay Raut in his tweet.

As many as eight people died in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident on Sunday.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) had on Sunday issued a statement regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

Meanwhile, refuting SKM's allegations, MoS Teni said that his son was not present at the spot, adding that some miscreants merged with protesting farmers and pelted the stones on the car which lead to the 'unfortunate incident'.