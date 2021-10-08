Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister's son Ashish Mishra in trouble, police founds evidence

Uttar Pradesh police have found evidence against Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, in the Lakhimpur Khiri violence case. According to sources, Uttar Pradesh police have found evidence against Ashish Mishra alias Monu. Ashish Mishra was in Ankit Das's Fortuner car when the incident took place. According to sources, police have found evidence that Ashish Mishra was present at the spot.

After that, both Ashish Mishra and Ankit are being searched. Ashish Mishra, the main accused in the Tikonia violence, did not appear before the Crime Branch till 10 am on Friday. Police had posted a notice at Ashish Mishra's house asking him to appear before the Crime Branch. Now police are likely to declare Ashish Mishra absconding. It may also raid his potential locations for Ashish's arrest.

The main accused in the Lakhimpur Khiri violence case was summoned by the UP police for questioning on Friday. But Ashish did not reach at the scheduled time. Now the police have started tracing Ashish's location. On Thursday, his location was visible near the Nepal border. Meanwhile, its location is being shown in Uttarakhand today. Now Uttar Pradesh Police is also taking the help of Uttarakhand Police in this case.

In the Lakhimpur Kheri case, the Uttar Pradesh government will file a status report before the bench of Chief Justice NV Ramanna in the Supreme Court. The report will mention all the steps taken by the government so far. The court will be informed of the compensation paid by the Uttar Pradesh government to the victims and all the steps taken by the government, including the setting up of the commission. The names of all the deceased victims and the names of the accused as well as the FIR will be mentioned. The Uttar Pradesh government will also clarify the situation regarding police investigation and arrest of the accused.

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said that the government has been taking continuous action since the Lakhimpur case. The culprits will not be spared. Elections are scheduled for February-March in Uttar Pradesh. Therefore, political parties are politicizing the whole issue to gain sympathy. Regarding the absence of Ashish Mishra, our government says that the culprit is guilty. There is no one big or small, rich or poor in it. Anyone found guilty will be prosecuted.