Law should be enforced in dignified manner, says Kerala Police Chief

Kerala state police chief Anil Kant on Tuesday directed the District Police chiefs to enforce the law in the most dignified manner when imposing restrictions.

The sub-divisional police officers would keep a close watch on the matter, Kant said in a circular.

Police officers who carry out Covid and traffic duties are working in very difficult situations, but the state police chief reminded the police officers not to overreact when enforcing restrictions.

The direction was issued after reports of police officers in charge of traffic control crossing limits while imposing restrictions surfaced.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor