Left parties of Andhra Pradesh stage a protest against hike at petrol prices

The Left parties in Andhra Pradesh on Monday held a protest against increasing petrol prices which touched at Rs 100 per litre in the state. The protest was led by CPM state Leader P Madhu and senior leader Ch Baburao.

The Left parties workers and auto drivers took part in this protest and they were highly concerned with the rising prices of petrol, diesel, and gas. They demanded a decrease in the prices. "BJP down, Modi down down" was a slogan raised by them during the protest, said the protesters.

P Madhu who is CPM state secretary, said " Modi government is acting in an outrageous manner. Petrol and diesel prices must be reduced. Auto drivers are suffering a lot. Our protest will continue until the prices are decreased."

Meanwhile, TDP workers also held protests against the hike at petro prices. They knelt down on their knees and demanded the state government to reduce its tax share so that petro prices come down.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor