Light to moderate intensity rain predicted in parts of Delhi today
By ANI | Published: September 24, 2021 09:46 PM2021-09-24T21:46:43+5:302021-09-24T21:55:07+5:30
Light to moderate intensity rainfall will occur over and adjoining areas of Delhi during the next two hours, as per Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC), New Delhi.
"24/09/2021: 20:45 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi, NCR ( Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad) Shamli, Bagpat, Meerut, Khekra, Modinagar, Kithor, Moradabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," said a tweet from RWFC, New Delhi.
Earlier on Wednesday, several parts of Delhi received rainfall in the morning.
( With inputs from ANI )
