LK Advani condoles demise of 'grassroots leader' Kalyan Singh, calls him 'stalwart of Indian politics'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on Sunday condoled the demise of former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Kalyan Singh stating that Singh was a "grassroots leader" who worked for the upliftment of the weaker sections.

Advani also said that Singh's demise has left a huge void.

In his condolence message, the veteran BJP leader said: "I am deeply saddened to condole the passing away of my close associate Kalyan Singh ji, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. A stalwart of Indian politics and a grassroots leader, Kalyan Singh ji became the Chief Minister of the first-ever BJP government of Uttar Pradesh. He endeared himself to the masses by working tirelessly for the upliftment of the weaker sections and contributed greatly to the overall progress of the state."

"I cherish my many special memories with him during the Ram Janmabhoomi Movement. His commitment, drive and sincerity towards resolving the Ayodhya issue was a great source of strength not only for my party, the BJP, but for scores of Indians who were eagerly waiting to see the realisation of their dream of a grand temple of Lord Ram at Ramjanmabhoomi," Advani recalled.

"His selfless 'persona will continue to inspire many generations of Indians. May his soul rest in peace. My heartfelt condolences to members of his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he added.

Kalyan Singh who was ailing for some time passed away at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) in Lucknow on Saturday due to sepsis and multi-organ failure at the age of 89.

A two-time Chief Minister (June 1991 to December 1992 and September 1997 to November 1999), Singh also served as Governor of Rajasthan (2014-2019). Singh also held various organisational posts in the BJP, both at the state and the central level.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah are among the top BJP leaders who arrived in Lucknow to pay their last respects to Kalyan Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

