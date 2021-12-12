Long-lasting, concrete road being constructed in Lucknow's Transport Nagar

A 5 km stretch of road, expected to last up to 50 years, is being constructed in Lucknow's Transport Nagar.

Speaking toon Saturday, Vice President of Lucknow Development Authority, Akshay Tripathi said, "It has been seen that where there is heavy load traffic, like in the industrial areas. Such roads demand more load. So we are making roads using pavement quality concrete in Transport Nagar. Though the cost is almost one and a half times more than the normal roads, the life of the roads will be nearly 40 to 50 years."

Tripathi informed that M40 concrete is being used in this construction which is used in the construction of runways at Airports.

"M40 concrete is being used to make this road strong and durable so that the quality and life of the road will not be affected even by the movement of heavy vehicles. This technology is used in the construction of heavy-load highways and runways at airports," he said.

The Vice President of LDA toldthat the idea to construct more such roads across the state will be pitched once the construction of the present road is completed successfully.

"We are trying to cover the distance of 5 km. We have sought technical help from Central Road Research Institute. Once the plan is completed successfully, we will pitch the idea to construct more such roads in Transport Nagar across the state," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

