LPG Cylinder: Govt soon to reduce weight of domestic gas cylinder ?

There is news of work for LPG customers. Now the weight of LPG can be reduced. LPG cylinders are heavy, and it becomes difficult to move them from one place to another. Especially women have trouble in carrying gas cylinders. But if the weight of the cylinder is less then it will be easy for the common people.

Actually, for the convenience of the people, it is necessary for the gas cylinder to be light. If the gas cylinder has to be moved from one place to another then the problem arises. But soon the government can reduce the price of LPG cylinders for the ease of women.

Significantly, due to the weight of 14.2 kg of domestic cooking gas (LPG) cylinders, there is a problem in its transportation. Keeping in mind the problems faced by women due to this, the government is considering various options to reduce its weight. Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri gave this information in reply to a question in Rajya Sabha. Earlier, a member had mentioned the problems faced by women due to heavy cylinders.

In response to this question, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said, 'We do not want women and daughters to bear the heavy weight of the cylinders themselves and it is being considered to reduce its weight.' The minister said, 'We will find a middle ground, whether it will reduce the weight from 14.2 kg to 5 kg or some other way. We are committed to do so. At that time the opposition members were raising slogans demanding withdrawal of the suspension of 12 suspended members.