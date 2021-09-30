LPG price likely to increase in near future

The domestic gas prices are likely to rise further. It has been increasing by Rs 25-50 every 15 days for the last few months. Gas cylinders are becoming more expensive. This has now added to the crisis in China. There is a huge shortage of coal in China. As a result, the Chinese government has started importing natural gas from where it can get it. This has led to a sharp rise in international gas prices. This is likely to push up gas prices in India as well.

At present, the price of a 14 kg domestic gas cylinder in Pune is around Rs 908.4. The price of a commercial 19 kg gas cylinder is Rs 1,715.5. The last hike was on September 1. In September 2020, the price of the same gas cylinder was Rs 596. It has increased by Rs 300 in the last one year.

Many families live below the middle and poor line in the city. Wood burning stoves have started to be used in many places in rural areas. However, people living in urban areas have no choice but to buy expensive gas cylinders. Domestic gas and CNG prices are expected to increase by 10 to 20 per cent in the near future. The government will hold a review meeting in six months to get gas from private companies, which will be held on October 1. Natural gas is converted to CNG and PNG. India imports 50% of its gas.