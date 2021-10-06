LPG prices hiked by Rs 15, cylinders to cost more from today

Even before the festive season, the general public has been hit by another blow of inflation. The price of LPG Gas Cylinder has been increased once again. State-owned fuel companies on Wednesday hiked the price of LPG cylinders. Fuel companies have hiked the price of unsubsidised 14.2 kg cylinders by Rs 15. After this, the price of LPG cylinder in Delhi has gone up from Rs 884.50 to Rs 899.50.

Earlier this month, fuel companies had hiked the price of a 19-kg commercial gas cylinder by Rs 43.5. Meanwhile, there was no increase in the price of domestic gas cylinders. But today the price of gas cylinder was increased.

In Delhi, the price of a 14.2 kg unsubsidised cylinder is now Rs 899.50. In Kolkata, the price of a gas cylinder has gone up from Rs 911 to Rs 926, while in Mumbai it has gone up from Rs 884.50 to Rs 899.50. Information on gas prices in your city can be found at https://iocl.com/pages/indane-cooking-gas-overview

On January 1 of the same year, the price of a gas cylinder was Rs 694. However, on September 1, the rate rose to Rs 884. From August 17 to September 1, the price of a cylinder has been increased by Rs 50. Earlier, the government had announced a 62 per cent hike in natural gas prices. After that, Mahanagar Gas Limited had on Monday increased the price of CNG and PNG gas by Rs 2 with immediate effect.