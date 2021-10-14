Lt Gen JS Nain calls on Maha Governor Koshyari who lauds Army's contribution in flood relief, tackling COVID-19

Lt Gen JS Nain, Army Commander, Southern Command called on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who appreciated the contribution of the Army, especially during flood relief operations across the state and assistance to the state machinery in tackling COVID-19.

Before meeting the Governor, Lt Gen JS Nain visited the Headquarters Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa Area in Mumbai from October 12 to 13. He was briefed on various operational and training related issues, an official release said.

The Army Commander was updated on aspects related to welfare of veterans and various contributions in humanitarian assistance during COVID-19 and flood relief operations. He applauded the efforts of the formation for activities undertaken by them. He also visited the Diamond AWWA Hostel for wards of serving personnels and appreciated the facilities at the hostel, the release said.

The Army Commander inaugurated the Youth Championship 2021 of Yachting Association of India at HBTC Marve. He interacted with eminent sailors of the country. During his visit to INS Hamla he appreciated the efforts of the Indian Navy.

He later visited the HQ Western Naval Command and interacted with Vice Admiral R Hari Kumar, Flag Officer Commanding in Chief of Western Naval Command. They discussed issues related to operations and measures to further enhance jointmanship between the two services.

( With inputs from ANI )

