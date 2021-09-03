Lt Gen Menon reviews operational preparedness of Snow Leopard Brigade in Ladakh

By ANI | Published: September 3, 2021 11:24 AM2021-09-03T11:24:58+5:302021-09-03T11:35:02+5:30

14 Corps commander Lieutenant General PGK Menon on Thursday reviewed the operational preparedness of the Snow Leopard Brigade.

"Lt Gen PGK Menon, GOC #FireAndFuryCops reviewed the operational preparedness of #SnowLeopardBrigade on @02Sep21 through Integrated Manoeuvre and Live Fire Exercise in #SHAA of #Ladakh", said an official tweet from PRO Defence Srinagar.

Lt Gen PGK Menon took over as the new commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps, also known as the Fire & Fury Corps October 13, 2020, replacing Lt Gen Harinder Singh.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

