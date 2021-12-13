Ludhiana STF arrests two drug peddlers

By ANI | Published: December 13, 2021 12:52 AM2021-12-13T00:52:16+5:302021-12-13T01:00:02+5:30

Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 800 grams of heroin, RS 23,000 cash, a scooter and a motorcycle.

Ludhiana STF arrests two drug peddlers | Ludhiana STF arrests two drug peddlers

Ludhiana STF arrests two drug peddlers

Next

Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 800 grams of heroin, RS 23,000 cash, a scooter and a motorcycle.

The value of heroin in the international market is about Rs 4 crore.

"Both the accused were arrested on a tip-off from two different locations and they hold past criminal records", said STF in-charge, Harbansh Singh.

Mohali STF has registered cases against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC).

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :Harbansh singhHarbansh singhSTF