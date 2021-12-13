Ludhiana STF arrests two drug peddlers
Special Task Force (STF) of Ludhiana Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized 800 grams of heroin, RS 23,000 cash, a scooter and a motorcycle.
The value of heroin in the international market is about Rs 4 crore.
"Both the accused were arrested on a tip-off from two different locations and they hold past criminal records", said STF in-charge, Harbansh Singh.
Mohali STF has registered cases against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal code (IPC).
