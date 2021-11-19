Lunar Eclipse 2021: Where will it be visible, check out timings and more

The last lunar eclipse of the year 2021 is taking place on Kartik Pournima i.e. Friday, November 19. It is said to be the largest partial lunar eclipse of the last few centuries. Lunar eclipses occur when the sun, earth all three are lined up in the same plane, called the ecliptic. This lunar eclipse will be in the form of a segmental eclipse. According to astronomers, such a large partial lunar eclipse is taking place after 580 years. The US space agency NASA has also given information about this. It is said that the bigger the lunar eclipse, the greater its effect and effectiveness.

Lunar eclipse of 2021: Will it be visible from India?

Most of India will not get to view the lunar eclipse. However, those living in the northeast part of India will get to watch it.

Lunar Eclipse November 2021 Timings

The longest partial lunar eclipse will occur on 19 November and will start at 12.48 pm and end at 4.17 pm. It will be visible in India at 2.34 pm as 97 per cent of the moon will be covered by the Earth's shadow.

Where will the lunar eclipse appear

The largest lunar eclipse on the Kartik full moon can be seen only to some extent in the eastern part of Arunachal Pradesh and Assam in India. Therefore, the lunar eclipse period will be applicable only for this part. However, the effect of the eclipse and the gestation period will not be applicable in other parts of India. It is found in northern Europe, the Americas, East Asia, Australia and the Pacific Ocean, as well as in most parts of Asia, including India.



The duration of the eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds, making it the longest in 580 years. The last time a partial lunar eclipse of such length occurred was on February 18, 1440, and the next time a similar phenomenon can be witnessed will be on February 8, 2669.