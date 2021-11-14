Maha: Top Maoist Milind Teltumbde, 6 women among 26 slain ultras

Mumbai/Gadchiroli, Nov 14 Top CPI-Maoist Central Committee Member Milind Teltumbde who carried a booty of Rs 50 lakh was among the 26 Maoists, including 6 women, who were gunned down by security forces in Maharastra's Gadchiroli district, Home Minister Dilip Walse-Patil said on Sunday.

Milind Teltumbde, 57, is the brother of human rights activist and scholar Anand Teltumbde - and the brother-in-law of Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi President Dr Prakash Ambedkar.

Anand Teltumbde is among the group of so-called "Urban Maoists' who were raided in early and mid-2018 in connection with the Koregaon Bhima-Elgar Parishad cases, and is currently lodged in the Taloja Jail, Raigad.

Among those eliminated in Sunday's gunfight include 6 women Maoists, 3 Commanders of various Dalams and 13 carrying huge collective cash rewards of Rs 1.38 crore on their scalps making it one of the most successful security operations in recent years, Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal and other senior officers told media persons in Gadchiroli this evening.

The Commanders who have been "neutralised" are Kishan alias Jaiman of Korchi Dalam and Sannu alias Kovachi of Kasansur Dalam, and Lokesh alias Mangu Podyam of Company No. 4.

Besides Teltumbde with a reward of Rs 50 lakh, Lokesh carried a booty of Rs 20 lakh, and Shivaji Ravji Gota alias Mahesh with Rs 16 lakh, on his head.

Those who carried lower amounts of rewards include: Kishen alias Jaiman and Sannu alias Kovachi

