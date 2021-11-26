Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will not survive in Maharashtra for long: Union Minister Narayan Rane

Union Minister Narayan Rane on Thursday said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition government in Maharashtra will not survive in the state for long.

"Uddhav Thackeray is unwell, so I don't want to talk about him... But the three-party Maha Vikas Aghadi govt will not be surviving for long in Maharashtra," Rane told media persons.

Shiv Sena had parted ways with the BJP after the 2019 Assembly polls and formed the government with the NCP and the Congress after 2019 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who underwent a successful spine surgery, has been recovering with physiotherapy in a hospital in Mumbai, said Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on November 22.

"Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has undergone successful spine surgery and is currently recuperating with physiotherapy at HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. He will be discharged in due course of time," the CMO.

On November 12, Maharashtra Chief Minister underwent a cervical spine surgery."Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has been successfully operated on for cervical spine," the Chief Minister's Secretariat had said in a statement.

Thackeray was admitted to a hospital for the treatment of neck pain on November 11.In an official statement, Thackeray had said that he neglected his neck pain due to his commitment to the government's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I did not even have time to lift my neck, of course, I said no to my neck pain, but I ignored it a little bit and the effect on my neck happened," the statement said.

Meanwhile, Rane is on a two-day visit to Rajasthan.

( With inputs from ANI )

