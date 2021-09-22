Mahant Narendra Giri's mortal remains taken to Prayagraj hospital for post-mortem

The mortal remains of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri were taken to Swaroop Rani Medical College in Prayagraj for post-mortem on Wednesday.

"The post mortem of the ABAP President started today morning and is underway. A panel of 20 doctors had been constituted by the government, out of which, five doctors were chosen for conducting the procedure at the last moment," said the members of ABAP.

"The post-mortem will be video graphed and the body will be kept for public viewing after that," they added.

The ABAP president will be given 'Bhumi Samadhi' today and as a mark of respect for him, the district administration has declared a holiday for secondary schools for the day.

Mahant Giri was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his Baghambari Math located residence in Prayagraj on Monday. A purported suicide note was recovered from the site of the incident in which the name of the seer's disciples, Anand Giri, and two others were mentioned.

Anand, who alleged that it was a conspiracy by people who used to extort money from the ABAP president, was booked by the police for abetment of suicide on Tuesday.

( With inputs from ANI )

