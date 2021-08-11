Maharashtra Govt announces award named after former PM Rajiv Gandhi for firms excelling in IT sector

Maharashtra government in a resolution on Tuesday announced that it has decided to introduce an award which would be named after former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi for the firms that are excelling in the Information Technology (IT) sector in the state.

These awards will be felicitated for their best work in the IT sector, said the resolution.

For the social and economic development of the country, the usage of science and technologies is the center point and late Rajiv Gandhi had pressed for results-oriented usage of Information technology and science technology for the nation. So it would composite to introduce an award which would be named after Rajiv Gandhi, further said the resolution.

The decision was taken in a meeting headed by Congress leader and Minister of State MoS (IT) in Government of Maharashtra Satej Patil held on 7 July 2021, stated the resolution.

Satej Patil said, "As the Minister of State for IT, Maharashtra, it fills my heart with pride to announce that the MVA government has declared an award on 20th August 2021 in the name of Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji to encourage organizations excelling in the IT sector in Maharashtra. The award will be a lasting tribute to Late Shri Rajiv Gandhi Ji for his pioneering work in the technology sector in India".

( With inputs from ANI )

