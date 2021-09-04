Maharashtra: Nashik Police Commissioner inaugurates stall for Ganesh idols made by jail inmates

With less than a week remaining for Ganesh Chaturthi, Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey inaugurated the stall of Ganesh idols, which have been made by inmates of Nashik Central Jail Prison, on Friday.

Of the 600-700 Ganesh idols made of clay (Shadu maati), seven are 9.5 feet tall, while the remaining are below 4.5 feet height, said police.

The idols are available for sale to the general public.

Every year, the inmates make the idols during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Wagh, Superintendent of Police, said, "The inmates of Nashik Central Jail have made Ganesh idols of clay and we have opened a store to sell these idols. The shop has been inaugurated by Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey."

Talking about the prices of the idols, he said, "The price starts from Rs 775 and goes up to 3,000. The idols were made by six-seven inmates. We request people to buy the idols made of clay as they are eco-friendly."

( With inputs from ANI )

