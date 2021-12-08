Majority of RDA willing to end their agitation once commencement of NEET PG Counselling announced: NAC, FAIMA

The majority of State RDA Representatives are willing to end the nationwide strike once an urgent hearing commences in the Supreme Court and early commencement of NEET PG 2021 Counselling is announced, said a joint press statement from National Action Committee and Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) on Tuesday.

However, the current response by the Government of India has been unanimously deemed unsatisfactory and without any substantial merit which may allow RDAs to join elective or emergency services, the statement said.

There has been a unanimous decision by the NAC to continue the strike in various forms throughout the country in the form of withdrawal from elective and emergency services.

"RDAs in the larger interest of preventing the collapse of the healthcare system, have no other alternative but to continue their agitation and will be prepared to escalate the agitation if necessary to ensure early recruitment of healthcare workforce to prevent any looming healthcare catastrophe," it further said.

This has been informed after an Emergency Meeting of National Action Committee (NAC) comprising State RDAs and FAIMA Office Bearers has concluded on Tuesday.

"It has been noted by the NAC that the letter issued by the DGHS is addressed to the Deputy Government advocate and does not amount to significant response in this matter by the MoHFW, GoI considering the sensitivity and importance of this issue," the statement added.

Further, RDA representatives said, "We take this opportunity to re-appeal to the Government and the Honourable Supreme Court of India to understand the gravity of the situation and take immediate concrete measures which ensure commencement of counselling, failing which the onus of the impact of the nationwide agitation by resident doctors on the healthcare system will be solely on the government."

The emergency meeting was attended by office-bearers of various national, state and individual RDAs including Delhi and more than 10 states who are agitating throughout the country.

Meanwhile, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) said that the agitation in the form of "Withdrawal from all Services" will continue.

"Since there has been no concrete measure taken by the concerned authorities yet for expediting NEET-PG Counselling as assured yesterday, our agitation in the form of "Withdrawal from all Services" will continue," said a statement issued by FORDA.

On Monday, the Federation of Resident Doctors Association (FORDA) decided to continue their agitation for expediting NEET-PG 2021 Counselling even after meeting with State RDA Representatives and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

Resident doctors of three central hospitals - RML, Safdarjung, and Lady Hardinge - on November 27 suspended OPD services in protest against the repeated delay in conducting NEET-PG 2021 counselling.

Admission to various courses in NEET PG 2021 has been delayed indefinitely following the COVID-19 pandemic.

( With inputs from ANI )

