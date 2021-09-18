Man allegedly set ablaze by lover's family in MP's Sagar dies, 4 held

Four people have been taken into police custody after a 24-year-old man succumbed to burn injuries in Madhya Pradesh's Sagar district after being allegedly set ablaze by his lover's family, police said.

Superintendent of Police (SP), Atul Singh said: "The man identified as Rahul Yadav from Samera Lehariya village succumbed to burn injuries after he was allegedly set ablaze by the family of his love interest from the same village."

The police official said that the woman was found to have burn injuries and was hospitalised.

"In Rahul's last police statement, he alleged that family members of the woman had set him on fire by throwing petrol or kerosene on him. Based on his statement and the statement of his family members, we have held four members from the woman's family in our custody" the SP said.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor