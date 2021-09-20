Man apprehended in Bengaluru for alleged espionage

In a joint operation by Bengaluru City Crime Branch and Southern Command Military Intelligence, an espionage suspect was apprehended from Jolly Mohalla, Cottonpet, police said.

According to Police, the suspect, Jitender Singh is a resident of Barmer in Rajasthan and was working as a garment seller in Bengaluru. He was in communication with Pakistan-based ISI operative over Whatsapp. He was arrested on Sunday.

Police said Singh had shared photos and details of the Army area and carried out reconnaissance of Army posts near the international border at the behest of the ISI operative.

He was also in possession of a Captain's uniform with which he used to impersonate as an Army officer to carry out these tasks. He was providing photographs of the Barmer military station and reported all military vehicles movement from that area to that ISI operative, said police.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor