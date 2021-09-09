Man arrested for murdering mother in Delhi's Mundka

Delhi Police arrested a man on Tuesday night for allegedly murdering his mother in Mundka village of the national capital.

According to the Mundka Police Station, the man shot and critically injured his mother on September 1 and was absconding after that.

Further, police informed that the victim, succumbed to her injures on Tuesday and added the IPC section 302 in the registered case against him.

"We have arrested him after raids at more than 100 hideouts, analysis of about 150 CCTV cameras, and interrogation of more than 400 persons," police said.

Two country-made firearms, one dummy pistol, 13 live cartridges, 6 empty cartridges were also seized by the team of Mundka Police station at his place.

The accused also has a case registered against him at the Nangloi Police Station, Delhi.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor