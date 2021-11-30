Man held after encounter with police in Delhi's Jahangir Puri

Delhi Police has arrested a man for allegedly assaulting and robbing a police constable after a brief encounter in Delhi's Jahangir Puri.

According to the police, constable Amardeep was on duty on November 25 when the accused along with his friend allegedly assaulted, robbed and pointed a pistol at him. The constable had stopped the two persons and had asked not to abuse but one of the accused got agitated and took out a pistol and pointed it at the constable.

The police further informed that the accused person started beating the constable along with his associate and robbed the constable, leaving him injured. "Shortly after, they opened fire outside the office of a property dealer and then fled from there," police said.

On the basis of the complaint registered by the constable, the police registered a case. A trap was laid on Monday to nab the accused from Narela Industrial Area.

"When the police signalled to stop the accused, he started firing at the police. The police also opened fire on their defence and the accused was shot in the leg," police said.

The accused, Pramod, is a resident of Swaroop Nagar and is involved in several cases of robberies, attempt to murder and other criminal cases.

The police has recovered a pistol with 4 rounds (two fired, one stuck in pistol and one live) and a stolen bike from the possession of the accused.

During the encounter on Monday, one police personnel also got injured, it added.

( With inputs from ANI )

