Man installs GPS tracker device in ex-wife's car, booked

In a shocking incident, a man was arrested after he fixed a GPS device in his ex-wife's car for stalking her on Tuesday. The victim, a Gurugram-based doctor, has lodged a complaint with the police that she found a GPS S20 device in her car on September 26 when she had mistakenly dropped her mobile phone in the vehicle.

“I was waiting for a patient inside my car and trying to keep my phone near the gearbox when it slipped from my hand,” she said. In her complaint she also said that she found a black-colour box fixed inside her car. “It was shocking and strange as I had never placed any such box in my car. Out of curiosity, I pulled out the box and found that it was a portable tracker,” the victim said.

“I found a SIM card inside the device. It seems my movement and locations were recorded and transmitted to another device,” she said in her complaint, adding that her privacy had been “breached”.

The victim said that her ex-husband had installed the GPS device with the help of her car cleaner, who had her car’s keys besides her.

A case has been registered under sections 354D (stalking), 354C (voyeurism), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC and section 67 (publishes or transmits or causes to be published or transmitted in the electronic form) of IT Act at Sector 56 police station. No arrests have been made in the case so far.