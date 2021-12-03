Man stabbed to death in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, 2 held

New Delhi, Dec 3 Two people were arrested for allegedly stabbing to death a 26-year-old man over personal enmity in the national capital, an official said on Friday.

According to the official, the incident took place on Tuesday in the city's Rajouri Garden area.

"A call was received at Rajouri Garden police station from Guru Gobind Singh Hospital regarding a Medico-Legal Case (MLC) in which a man identified as Dablu Singh was injured and admitted to the hospital," the official said.

The policemen immediately reached the medical facility where it was found that the patient was referred to Safdarjung Hospital as his condition had deteriorated. Later, he succumbed to his injuries, the official added.

On inquiry, it was found that the deceased was stabbed in his neck by some local youths due to enmity and the accused are residing at TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar.

A case under sections 302, 201 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was registered and a manhunt launched to nab the accused.

Both the accused identified as Shahlam, 24, and Ladla, 20, were later arrested in the case.

There were rumours of some communal tension in the area as the victim and the perpetrators belonged to different communities. However, dispelling the rumours, the police said that the situation was peaceful.

