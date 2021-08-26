Man who opened fire at youth in Delhi held

A man who allegedly fired at a youth near the Delhi-Gurugram border was arrested on Thursday morning, the police said.

A youth suffered a gunshot injury on the head after the driver of a car opened fire on a group of friends in the Delhi Cantonment area on Wednesday, said Delhi Police.

While speaking toAdditional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Amit Goel of South-West Delhi said that "In a possible incident of road rage, a blue car at toll near Delhi-Gurugram border shot at the driver of an adjacent car, which didn't listen to the former's honking. The injured was taken to a Noida hospital by his three friends who were in the car. Victim out of danger."

The friends are identified as Sandeep (victim), Vipin, Gaurav, Ashu who hail from Noida and were returning from Bhiwadi.

"Accused arrested after the complainant identified him. The accused has been identified as Nitin Raghuvanshi. He confirmed that he was drunk and doesn't remember clearly about the incident," Goel further said.

The Additional DCP also informed that the accused also had an accident in Kalkaji with a Taxi and left his damaged car to the mechanic for repair work.

The police are still searching for the unlicensed weapon which was used in committing the crime.

Further investigation is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

