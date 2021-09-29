Man with 900 grams gold worth Rs 42 lakh concealed in rectum arrested

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and customs officials have arrested a major smuggler at Imphal airport. It has been revealed that the smuggler was carrying more than 900 grams of gold worth around Rs 42 lakh. The accused, who was arrested for smuggling gold, was on his way to Delhi from Imphal. He made a gold paste weighing more than 900 grams and hid it in his rectum.An investigation into the passengers at the airport led CISF and customs officials to raise suspicions about the person concerned. During further investigation, the smuggler hid four packets of gold weighing 908.68 grams in his rectum.

The arrested person is identified as Mohammad Sharif, a resident of Kozhikode, Kerala. The accused was scheduled to leave Imphal for Delhi on a 2.40 pm flight. According to officials, the accused was stopped for a security test and did not give satisfactory answers to some questions. This raised suspicions. Authorities decided to conduct a medical examination of him and an X-ray of his lower body was taken. Everyone was shocked to see the gold paste hidden in the rectum. The accused pleaded guilty to all charges after the X-ray test was exposed.