Mandaviya appreciates Delhi doctor, says PM's dream of Swasthya Bharat can be achieved if all healthcare workers work like him

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday while appreciating a doctor said that if all the doctors and health workers in the country look after their patients with the same compassion, then soon Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream of "Swasthya Bharat" can be achieved.

Mandaviya today wrote a letter to Dr Arvind Kumar, a doctor at a Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) dispensary at Delhi's South Avenue, whom he visited last night as a regular patient under a different name.

Mandaviya in his letter to Dr Kumar said that his expertise and devotion towards his work is an inspiration to all the doctors in the country.

"Your politeness, expertise and devotion to work is inspiring to all doctors across the country," read Mandaviya's letter.

Wishing him all the best for his future endeavours, Mandaviya in his closing remarks hoped that Dr Kumar continues to provide healthy lives to many people and keep on serving the nation.

Mandaviya also tweeted about Dr Kumar and said, "To test the system of CGHS service, I went to a dispensary in Delhi as a normal patient. I am glad that the doctor working there Arvind Kumar ji's devotion to duty and his sense of service is inspiring. I appreciate his dedication towards his work.

( With inputs from ANI )

