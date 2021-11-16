Mandaviya cycles to Pragati Maidan to inaugurate Health Pavilion at India International Trade Fair

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday cycled to Pragati Maidan to inaugurate the Health Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2021 in the national capital.

The Union Health Minister started a cycle rally towards the Health Pavilion at Hall 11, Pragati Maidan before inaugurating the Health Pavilion at the India International Trade Fair.

Earlier on Sunday, Union Minister Piyush Goyal had inaugurated the 40th edition of IITF. The fair has been organized by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) with "Aatmanirbhar Bharat" as its theme.

"The participation in this trade fair has crossed 3000 small and big businesses. Women MSME entrepreneurs are given stalls, free of cost. Other MSMEs, including startups, have been given a 40 per cent discount by ITPO," said Goyal.

( With inputs from ANI )

