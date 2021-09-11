Mansukh Mandaviya to C.R Patil: Who will be the next CM of Gujarat after Vijay Rupani?

In a unexpected move, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Saturday resigned from the post, before the completion of his tenure. With his sudden exit the race for a new CM face has begun in Gujarat and the names at the forefront include Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel, Union Health Minister Mansukh Madaviya, Lakshadweep administrator Praful Patel, state Cabinet minister RC Faldu and Gujarat BJP chief CR Patil. Other names doing the rounds in BJP and RSS circles are those of Gordhan Zadafia and Parshottam Rupala. Zadafia is BJP vice-president in Gujarat, and was minister of state for home during the 2002 riots.

Mansukh Mandaviya

Mansukh Mandaviya was sworn in as the Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, Shipping and Chemical and Fertilizers, in the Government of India. He was re-elected for a second term as an MP in Rajya Sabha in March 2018. Mansukh Mandaviya took charge as the Minister of Health and Family Welfare in the Government of India on July 7, 2021, with an additional charge of the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers.

CR Patil

CR Patil is the current state BJP unit’s leader. In the Lok Sabha, he represents Navsari. He has played a pivotal role in the development of Surat. Be it policy making for Textiles and Diamond industries or Infrastructure development in Surat or development of Surat airport into a fully functioning one with multiple flights giving air connectivity to Surat with the rest of India and also initiation of International flights from Surat.

Gordhan Zadafia

Gordhan Zadafia is a Gujarat BJP leader with Vishva Hindu Parishad background.

RC Faldu

RC Faldu is the current Cabinet Minister of Agriculture, Rural Development, and Transport and a previous head of the state BJP unit. A Member of Legislative assembly from Kalavad constituency in Gujarat for its 12th legislative assembly and Jamnagar South in 14th assembly.

Parshottam Rupala

Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala serves as the Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy in PM Modi’s Second Cabinet. He is a Rajya Sabha member from Gujarat.



