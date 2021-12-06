Mansukh Mandaviya to table Surrogacy Bill in RS today

By ANI | Published: December 6, 2021 11:40 AM2021-12-06T11:40:03+5:302021-12-06T11:50:02+5:30

Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare of India Mansukh Mandaviya is scheduled to move 'The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill 2020' in Rajya Sabha on Monday for consideration and passage.

The Bill seeks to constitute the National Surrogacy Board, State Surrogacy Boards and appointment of appropriate authorities for regulation of the practice and process of surrogacy, as passed by Lok Sabha and as reported by the Select Committee of Rajya Sabha.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude on December 23.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

