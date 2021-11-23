Master plan would be drawn up to prevent flooding: K'taka CM after visiting flood-affected areas

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said a master plan to widen the major Rajakaluves (main stormwater drains) and build diversion canals in Bengaluru to ensure smooth flow of waters would be drawn up to address the problem of flooding.

Chief Minister Bommai who visited Manyata Tech Park, Jawaharlal Nehru Centre for Advanced Scientific Research and surrounding areas that are flooded due to the incessant rains in the last few days said, "JNCASR has been badly hit as the floodwaters had entered the labs, damaged the equipment and vital research samples. It is a prominent institution engaged in research to better our future."

He said that necessary actions will be taken to prevent water from entering the institution, its labs and library in future. "A master plan would be drawn up to prevent flooding. Top heads of the institute would also be involved in formulating the master plan," he said.

The first step of this master plan is "action to widen the Rajakaluves" to ensure a smooth water flow.

"About 138mm of rains lashed the city in just two hours recently. All the lakes in and around Yelahanka are overflowing. The existing Rajakaluves with a width of 8 to 10 feet is proving to be inadequate to carry the heavy flow," Bommai said.

"Action to divert the waters from inundated apartment complexes and institutions would also be initiated," he added.

Replying to questions from media persons on evicting encroachments on Rajakaluves, Bommai said, "BBMP had identified 714 illegal structures on Rajakaluves. Houses and buildings which have come up on Rajakaluves would be evicted. However, he assured that care would be taken to ensure that the poor are not affected by providing them alternative facilities."

Bommai further said that the houses and residential complexes in the buffer zones would be shifted after giving them adequate time to move.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took stock of the damages caused by rainfall in the state.

"The Prime Minister enquired about the loss of lives, damage to crops and public property. He was particularly more concerned about Bengaluru. The Prime Minister asked me to draw up short term and long term measures to tackle the problem," Bommai said.

While inspecting the waterlogging at Manyata Tech Park Bommai observed that the problem is being caused by flaws in the internal drain system in the tech park. He instructed the BBMP officers and the personnel of the tech park to work in coordination to address the problem.

"Action should be taken at the earliest to ensure that those working in the tech park are not affected," he said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister had announced that a sum of Rs 5 lakh would be paid as compensation for completely damaged houses and Rs 3 lakh for partially damaged houses in three instalments. District Collectors have been instructed to disburse the first instalment of Rs 1 lakh immediately.

Bommai further said that the state government has released Rs 500 crore for the repair of damaged roads and bridges. Schools and Anganvadis too had suffered damages and their repair would be taken up through the NDRF fund.

The rains have caused extensive damage to Bengaluru Urban, Bengaluru Rural, Tumakuru, Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Ramanagar, Hassan districts. Karnataka and its neighbouring states have been receiving incessant rainfall in the month of November.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted widespread light to moderate rainfall in Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Puducherry during the next five days.

( With inputs from ANI )

