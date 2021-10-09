May Goddess Chandraghanta bless all her devotees with victory over negative forces, wishes PM Modi on third day of Navratri

On the occasion of the third day of Navratri, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday sought the blessings of Goddess Chandraghanta and hoped that her blessings will defeat all the negative forces from the lives of her devotees.

"Bowing down at the feet of Maa Chandraghanta. May Goddess Chandraghanta bless all her devotees with victory over negative forces. On this occasion Stuti devoted to her," tweeted PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also shared a stuti of the Goddess.

Earlier, on day 1 of Navratri, Modi wished people hoping the festival brings strength, good health and prosperity in everyone's lives.

Maa Chandraghanta, the third form of Goddess Durga, is worshipped on the third day of Navratri. The celebrations of Sharad (autumn) Navratri involve worshipping Goddess Durga and her nine forms. The festival is celebrated in different ways across the country.

Over the next nine days, devotees offer their prayers to Goddess Durga and observe fasts.

Also known as Sharad Navratri, the occasion is believed to mark Goddess Durga's victory over demon Mahishasura, signifying the victory of good over evil.

The 10th day of Sharad Navratri is celebrated as Dussehra or Vijaya Dashami.The festival of Navratri will be observed from October 7 till October 15. This year Ashtami falls on October 13 while Dashami is on October 15.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor