Meerut administration puts up billboard-cum-selfie points to inspire people to keep city clean

To inspire people to keep the city clean and to make them feel proud about where they live, the Meerut administration had kept 'I love Meerut' billboard-cum-selfie points outside Commissionerate, said Manish Bansal, Municipal Commissioner Meerut.

Meerut was ranked 27the cleanest city in the country in the Swachh Survekshan 2021 and the city administration is working hard to inspire people to keep the city clean and be proud of it.

The administration is planning to place more such billboards in the city, he added.

"To do better work, there is a great need for the contribution and cooperation of the people of Meerut and the people of Meerut should be proud of their city and are associated with the cleanliness activities associated with it," he further said.

"Efforts are being made to put the billboards at various places in which I placed the first -cum-selfie point near the commissionerate office. People could come to such a place and take selfies and feel proud to be associated with the city and would also get connected with the goal of keeping the city clean," he stated.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor