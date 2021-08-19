Memoir house showcasing Jagan Reddy govt's welfare schemes inaugurated in Andhra's Srikalahasti

A temple-like memoir house showcasing Andhra Pradesh government's scheme 'Nava Ratnalu' was inaugurated in Srikalahasti town in Chittoor district on Wednesday.

On the top of the house, a 'Mirror Hall' with statues and photos of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy is located on the first floor. It will be inaugurated on August 20.

Srikalahasti MLA Biyyapu Madhusudan Reddy, who is popular for his devotion towards the YSRCP president and Jagan Mohan Reddy, constructed a memoir house for the Chief Minister's concept of welfare schemes named 'Nava Ratnalu' (Nine Gems).

This house "Jagananna Naaratnala Nilayam" depicts the nine welfare schemes being implemented by the state government.

The cost of memoir house is more than Rs 2 crores.

The central plaque embossed with the map of Andhra Pradesh, the face of Jagan Reddy, flag and party symbol of YSRCP, and motifs of 'Nava Ratnalu' are made of silver and gold.

This building was inaugurated on August 16, when house pattas were distributed for the poor under the 'Jagananna Colony' housing scheme. This memoir house is the entrance for the Jagananna colony where 5,000 houses will be built.

While speaking on the occasion, Madhusudan Reddy said, "Many may criticise me why I built 'Jagananna Naaratnala Nilayam'. Why shouldn't I build it? Statues of a Britisher named sir Arthur Coton are built as he had constructed a dam (barrage) on Godavari River. It is a practice in Andhra Pradesh to erect statues of persons who do good for the public."

"Jagan's brainchild Nava Ratnalu scheme is benefiting 5 crore people, out of six crore population of the state. There is no such massive scheme anywhere in India. That's why I built this," he added.

A 'glass mahal' with Jagan Reddy's statues and pictures is located on the first floor of this house. It will be inaugurated on coming Friday.

YSRCP senior leaders YV Subba Reddy, PV Midhun Reddy, Mekapati Gautam Reddy, and Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy will participate in the inaugural programme.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor