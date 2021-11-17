'Mentally challenged' woman thrashed in Indore on child theft suspicion

A woman has been brutally thrashed and paraded by holding her hair by locals on suspicion of child theft in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, informed the police on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, Tehzeeb Qazi, SHO, Vijay Nagar said, "The woman carrying a two-and-a-half-year-old child in Malviya Nagar ran away after leaving the child on the spot when his (child's) elder brother saw her and called his family members."

"People also took out a procession by holding her hair on Tuesday and the video went viral. Following the viral video, we took an action against the attackers and also registered a case of kidnapping against the woman under section 363," he said.

The police said that the woman is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment.

"During the interrogation of the woman, it was found that she is mentally challenged and undergoing treatment. The woman is a resident of Khargone who has been abandoned by her husband," the police official added.

Qazi further informed that the police also registered a case against the people who attacked the woman. "The woman has been released on bail as of now," he said.

( With inputs from ANI )

