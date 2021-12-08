Military chopper carrying Gen Bipin Rawat crashes; who was in helicopter at the time of accident?

A military chopper crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday in which Indian's Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat was travelling along with 8 others. The number of casualties are still unknown and local police have ascertained only three rescued and searches are on for others. Emergency rescue teams have been rushed to the spot.

Former Minister of State for Defense Subhash Bhamre informed that CDS Bipin Rawat was admitted to the hospital. No official information about his condition has been released yet. There were 9 people in the helicopter at the time of the accident. Bipin Rawat's wife Madhulika Rawat was also with him. Four people were killed and three others were seriously injured in the accident, PTI sources said.

Confirming about General Rawat's presence, Indian Air Force said, "An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, with CDS Gen Bipin Rawat on board, met with an accident today near Coonoor, Tamil Nadu."

The force said that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.The rescued suffered serious injuries and have been taken to Wellington cantonment.

Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika were accompanied by senior Army officers. Brigadier LS Lidder, Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh, Naik Gurusevak Singh, Naik Jitendra Kumar, Lance Vivek Kumar, Lance Sai Teja and Constable Satpal were in the helicopter at the time of the accident.

Bipin Rawat and Madhulika Rawat have been admitted to the hospital in critical condition.

The MI-17V5 helicopter used by the Army is considered very safe. This Russian-made chopper has two engines. This aircraft is used for VIP travel. Many protocols are fulfilled before a VIP can take off from an aircraft. Aircraft maintenance, weather is often checked.