Minor molested in Delhi's Mohalla clinic, doctor arrested
By ANI | Published: November 25, 2021 08:59 PM2021-11-25T20:59:53+5:302021-11-25T21:10:12+5:30
A Delhi doctor has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a mohalla clinic in the Kanjhawala area of Rohini district in the national capital area, police said on Thursday.
The incident took place when the 12-year-old went to the clinic to purchase medicines on Wednesday.
A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.
( With inputs from ANI )
( With inputs from ANI )