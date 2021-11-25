Minor molested in Delhi's Mohalla clinic, doctor arrested

A Delhi doctor has been arrested for allegedly molesting a minor girl at a mohalla clinic in the Kanjhawala area of Rohini district in the national capital area, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place when the 12-year-old went to the clinic to purchase medicines on Wednesday.

A case has been registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

