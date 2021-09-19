Mizoram reports 1,104 new COVID-19 cases

With 1,104 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Mizoram's positivity rate currently stands at 14.36 per cent, the state's Department of Information and Public Relations said on Sunday.

The state also reported two deaths in the same time period. As per the state government's data, there are 14,456 active cases in the state.

With this, the tally of cases stands at 79,171 including 64,456 recoveries and 259 deaths.

On the fresh cases, 310 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 712 through Rapid Antigen Test, 61 through TrueNat tests and 21 through Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).

( With inputs from ANI )

