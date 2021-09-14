Mizoram reports 1,502 COVID cases in last 24 hours

By ANI | Published: September 14, 2021 08:11 AM2021-09-14T08:11:45+5:302021-09-14T08:20:08+5:30

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 72,883 as 1,502 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Tuesday.

Mizoram reports 1,502 COVID cases in last 24 hours | Mizoram reports 1,502 COVID cases in last 24 hours

Mizoram reports 1,502 COVID cases in last 24 hours

Next

Mizoram's COVID-19 tally surged to 72,883 as 1,502 people tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours, informed the state Department of Information and Public Relations on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state now is 16.39 per cent.

Of the 1,502 fresh cases, 335 were confirmed through RT-PCR test, 1087 were detected through Rapid Antigen Test, 59 through TrueNat tests and 21 cases were detected from Fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA).

Mizoram currently has 13,369 active COVID-19 cases, while 59,273 people have recovered from the infection.

At least 241 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

Aizawl accounts for the highest number of active COVID-19 cases with 8,497 cases followed by Kolasib with 828 and Lunglei with 805 active cases.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags :State department of information and public relationsState department of information and public relationsFIA